Nominations open for the 2022 AFDCS Ward award

Jan 26, 2022, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The American First Day Cover Society is accepting nominations through May 30 for the annual Philip H. Ward award for excellence in first-day cover literature.

All works published in 2021 are eligible and can be submitted to the Ward award committee chair Mark Goodson at 315 E. Dewey St., Ellettsville, IN 47429 or by email at bgdsn@comcast.net. Articles published in the AFDCS journal First Days are automatically considered.

More information about the award, as well as a complete list of past winners, can be found on the AFDCS website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter