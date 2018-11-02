Dec 1, 2018, 8 AM

The Scott North American Baseball Stamp Album pages debuted in December. The pages are printed on white paper with color illustrations.

From the Scott Editors By Jay Bigalke

In December, as part of the Scott National Album line, we are introducing new album pages for baseball stamps of North America (United States, Canada and Mexico).

Next year, 2019, is the 150th anniversary of professional baseball in the United States.

The pages include spaces for 84 stamps and 33 postal cards that highlight the players, stadiums and the history of baseball. The years of issue for these stamps span 1937 through 2017.

The spaces for the stamps are designed for mint stamps. Se-tenant (attached) stamp sets are shown as blocks, strips or panes as appropriate.

A blank page is included at the end in case you want to add additional items to your collection. A separate pack of blank pages is also available for purchase.

For more information on how to purchase the Scott North American Baseball Stamp Album, visit the Amos Advantage website.

