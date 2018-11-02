US Stamps
North American baseball stamp album pages
From the Scott Editors By Jay Bigalke
In December, as part of the Scott National Album line, we are introducing new album pages for baseball stamps of North America (United States, Canada and Mexico).
Next year, 2019, is the 150th anniversary of professional baseball in the United States.
The pages include spaces for 84 stamps and 33 postal cards that highlight the players, stadiums and the history of baseball. The years of issue for these stamps span 1937 through 2017.
The spaces for the stamps are designed for mint stamps. Se-tenant (attached) stamp sets are shown as blocks, strips or panes as appropriate.
A blank page is included at the end in case you want to add additional items to your collection. A separate pack of blank pages is also available for purchase.
For more information on how to purchase the Scott North American Baseball Stamp Album, visit the Amos Advantage website.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction