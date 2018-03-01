US Stamps
Northeastern federation’s Philatelic Show runs May 4-6 in Boxborough, Mass.
By Linn’s Staff
The Northeastern Federation of Stamp Clubs will host Philatelic Show May 4-6 at the Boxboro Regency Hotel and Conference Center, 242 Adams Place, in Boxborough, Mass. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.
The more than 160-frame exhibition includes single-frame and multiframe exhibits. The bourse (sales area) will feature dealers offering philatelic material available for sale, including stamps, covers, postcards and related literature and supplies.
The United States Postal Service will be at the show, along with the United Nations Postal Administration and Nordica new-issue agency. Nordica represents seven stamp-issuing entities.
Hugh Daugherty will conduct an auction on Saturday afternoon.
The Northeastern Federation of Stamp Clubs will meet on Sunday afternoon. Also attending the show are the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors, American Philatelic Society, Bermuda Collectors Society, Canal Zone Study Group, Massachusetts Postal Research Society, Metropolitan Airpost Society, New Hampshire Postal History Society, Society for Hungarian Philately and two chapters of the Universal Ship Cancellation Society — Old Ironsides and U.S.S. Nathan Hale.
The American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors will present a forum on exhibiting on Saturday afternoon, followed by the judges’ critique.
The awards banquet will take place Saturday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m. in the Boxboro Regency’s Colonial Room. Tickets are required.
Philatelic Show is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The grand-award winner will qualify for the APS Champion of Champions competition Aug. 9-12 at Stampshow in Columbus, Ohio.
For information on Philatelic Show, visit the show website. The host hotel, is offering a special room rate; guests should ask for the “Stamp Show” rate.
