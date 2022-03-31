Not all stamp buyers are stamp collectors

Apr 28, 2022, 8 AM

Professional wedding planners are buying up the available supplies of the United States 1999 33¢ Coral Pink Rose for the wedding invitation market.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

As we have mentioned in previous Stamp Market Tips columns, not all the people buying stamps in the United States aftermarket are stamp collectors.

On Aug. 13, 1999, the U.S. Postal Service issued a 33¢ Coral Pink Rose stamp (Scott 3052) in several booklet formats: panes of four (Scott 3052a), panes of five plus a label (3052b), booklet panes of six (3052c) and booklet panes of 20 plus a label (3052d).

Available supplies of all versions of these booklet stamps are being gobbled up by professional wedding planners for the wedding invitation market.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values individual mint stamps at 90¢.

These stamps are well worth 50¢ to 60¢ in whichever booklet format you are buying or selling. If you hold them in quantity, you can sell them for a nice profit over face value.

