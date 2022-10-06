Nov. 18-20 Chicagopex to host conventions, philatelic judging event

Oct 27, 2022, 8 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Chicago Philatelic Society will present its Chicagopex show Nov. 18-20 at the Westin Chicago Northwest, 400 Park Blvd., Itasca, Ill.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The show marks the 136th anniversary of the Chicago Philatelic Society and will include a bourse (sales area) of at least 70 dealers plus the United States Postal Service and the United Nations Postal Administration, an exhibition of more than 280 frames of philatelic material, and a philatelic literature competition.

Three specialty societies plan to convene at Chicagopex: Mexico-Elmhurst Philatelic Society International, the Rossica Society of Russian Philately and the Bermuda Collectors Society.

The American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors and Women Exhibitors will sponsor “You be the Judge,” a free two-day event on philatelic judging presented by philatelic exhibiting expert Liz Hisey.

An hour-long session on Friday will go over judging fundamentals and will give participants an opportunity to judge actual exhibits. During the two-hour session on Saturday, participants will be able to compare their findings with those of the show’s jury.

Anyone interested in participating in the event should email Hisey at lizhisey@gmail.com. There is a limit of 10 participants.

At 1 p.m. Friday, Richard Judge will present “Collecting the Admiral Issue of Canada,” followed by a 2 p.m. presentation by Barry Feddema titled “A Specialized Album for Albania — Start to Finish.”

Saturday presentations include “An Introduction to U.S. Collecting” by Rodney Juell at 10:30 a.m., “Forgeries of Mexico’s First Design” by Marc Gonzales at 2 p.m., “Early Bank Note Covers to Germany and via German Mail” by H. Jeffrey Brahin also at 2 p.m., and “Year of the Tiger on Philatelic Materials” by Marci Jarvis at 3 p.m.

The American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors will host an open forum on exhibiting Saturday at 3 p.m.

The following groups will meet at the show: the Chicago Philatelic Society, Germany Philatelic Society Chapter No. 5, and the Illinois Postal History Society.

For the second time, Chicagopex will host the Ameristamp Expo in partnership with the AAPE. This will include the single-frame Champion of Champions competition and award.

The Ameristamp Expo will also feature the AAPE single-frame team competition.

For the 56th year, Chicagopex will include a literature exhibition featuring entries in a variety of print and digital formats.

A catered awards banquet will be held Saturday night. Tickets must be purchased in advance ($80 each). See the Chicagopex website for the reservation form and further information on the show.

Show attendees are asked to contact the show hotel (630-773-4000) to make reservations. Mention Chicagopex for the special room rate.

