US Stamps
Novelty Holly-O-Gram greeting sent in 1936
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
Have you ever heard of a Holly-O-Gram? I hadn’t until Linn’s reader Robert Munshower of Westlake, Ohio, came up with the unusual Christmas greeting shown in Figure 1. It appears to be modeled on a telegram form.
But, of course, a telegram states the name of the sender without requiring that the name be revealed by a process described on the Holly-O-Gram as “Puzzled? Touch a Lighted cigarette to the candle’s flame. It will tell you the Sender’s Name!”
According to the small print underneath those instructions, this magic greeting was produced by the Twenty-First Century Novelty Co. of New York City.
The Holly-O-Gram was enclosed in the envelope shown in Figure 2. Mailed from Chicago, it was canceled on Dec. 21, 1936.
The recipient apparently followed the instructions to learn who the sender was (whose name is not on the envelope). To me, it looks is looks like “Chek Chari” or perhaps “Chek Chart.”
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US StampsDec 15, 2021, 3 PM
November cartoon contest winner is not counterfeit
-
US StampsDec 14, 2021, 2 PM
Voting begins in Linn’s 2021 U.S. stamp popularity poll
-
World StampsDec 14, 2021, 1 PM
Top stamp stories of 2021
-
World StampsDec 13, 2021, 9 PM
Paper cutting art on Dutch December stamps