NPM, APS sponsor stamp collecting fundamentals virtual courses

Sep 8, 2021, 4 PM

In October, the American Philatelic Society, through its Collecting and Connecting Central Academy (C3a) website, will work with the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum for a virtual learning event about stamp collecting basics for beginning adult stamp collectors.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

The four two-hour online courses, by instructor Daniel Piazza, chief curator of philately for the postal museum, will be held Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26 starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Registration is limited to 25 participants, and the cost is $40 for APS members and $80 for nonmembers.

An APS newsletter sent by email Sept. 6 stated that the course “will be a highly interactive, practical course designed to familiarize beginning adult collectors with the world’s most popular hobby. Demonstrations of tips and techniques for new collectors will be combined with rich images and stories drawn from the vast collections of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Postal Museum, making this a fun and engaging philatelic experience.”

The four topics of the courses are “Deciding What to Collect,” “Building Your Collection,” “Studying and Caring for Your Collection” and “Beyond Stamps.”

I am excited to see the APS and the postal museum working together on such a project. I’m certain the course will be quite popular and hopefully will generate interest in additional courses in the future.

For more information on the APS’s Collecting and Connecting Central Academy (C3a) and to register for the event, visit the APS website.

