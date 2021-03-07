Numerous Arizona, New Mexico cancels for droids

Apr 27, 2021, 10 AM

This artwork and May 5 cancellation date is used on 23 Arizona and New Mexico postmarks listed here.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The United States Postal Service releases its Star Wars Droids stamps May 4, and a corresponding pictorial postmark is available from multiple cities in Arizona and New Mexico the following day.

The 10 nondenominated (55¢) forever stamps include images of the beloved robots IG-11, R2-D2, K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, BB-8, C-3PO, a GNK (or Gonk) power droid, 2-1B surgical droid and C1-10P, commonly known as “Chopper.”

Lucasfilm, the studio that created the Star Wars franchise, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021.

The cancels are available for 60 days. Collectors can choose to obtain one or all by addressing requests to:

CASA GRANDE, AZ Station, Postmaster, 1670 N. Pinal Ave., Casa Grande, AZ 85122-9998.

HOTEVILLA, AZ Station, Postmaster, 3 Main St., Hotevilla, AZ 86030-9998.

KEAMS CANYON, AZ Station, Postmaster, 403 State Route 264, Keams Canyon, AZ 86034-9997.

MESA, AZ Station, Postmaster, 135 N. Center St., Mesa, AZ 85201-9998.

MIAMI, AZ Station, Postmaster, 161 W. Live Oak St., Miami, AZ 85539-9998.

PAULDEN, AZ Station, Postmaster, 23375 N. State Route 89, Paulden, AZ 86334-9998.

PEORIA, AZ Station, Postmaster, 8380 W. Emile Zola Ave., Peoria, AZ 85381-9998.

PHOENIX, AZ Station, Postmaster, 2727 W. Camelback, Phoenix, AZ 85017-9998.

PRESCOTT, AZ Station, Postmaster, 442 Miller Valley Road, Prescott, AZ 86301-9998.

SUN CITY WEST, AZ Station, Postmaster, 19437 N. New Tradition Road, Sun City West, AZ 85375-9998.

TAYLOR, AZ Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Taylor, AZ 85939-9998.

TONOPAH, AZ Station, Postmaster, 3939 N. 411th Ave., Tonopah, AZ 85354-9998.

TUCSON, AZ Station, Postmaster, 4700 W. Valencia Road, Tucson, AZ 85757-9998.

VAIL, AZ Station, Postmaster, 13190 E. Colossal Cave Road, Vail, AZ 85641-9998.

ALAMOGORDO, NM Station, Postmaster, 930 12th St., Alamogordo, NM 88310-9998.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM Station, Supervisor 1135 Broadway Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87101-9998.

ANIMAS, NM Station, Postmaster, 2415 State Highway 338, Animas, NM 88020-9998.

ANTHONY, NM Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Anthony, NM 88021-9998.

HOBBS, NM Station, Postmaster, 2200 N. Alto Drive, Hobbs, NM 88240-9998.

ROSWELL, NM Walker Station, Postmaster, 5904 S. Main St., Roswell, NM 88203-9991.

ROSWELL, NM Main Station, Postmaster, 415 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Roswell, NM 88201-9998.

TESUQUE, NM Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Tesuque, NM 87574-9998.

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM Station, Postmaster, 1507 N. Date St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901-9998.

