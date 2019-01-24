O Beautiful voted favorite: Week’s Most Read

Apr 5, 2019, 8 AM

Voters in the 2018 Linn’s U.S. Stamp Popularity Poll picked the O Beautiful set of 20 forever stamps as their overall favorite issue of the year. The same set was also chosen as the commemorative with the best design.

By Linn’s Staff

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Two U.S. stamps announced for moon landing anniversary: The United States Postal Service will issue two forever stamps to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing.

4. USA Star nonprofit color-omitted error missing the red star: Somewhere out there among the millions of used blue-bordered USA Star nondenominated stamps (Scott 5172), there are probably more of the errors without the red star.

3. Marvin Gaye honored April 2 on USPS Music Icons stamp: The stamp design features an oil-on-panel painting by Kadir Nelson “inspired by historic photographs,” according to the Postal Service.

2. Issue dates for Moon Landing and three others revealed: The United States Postal Service has announced four more 2019 issue dates for U.S. stamps, including the two stamps honoring the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing.

1. O Beautiful set voted favorite for 2018, also named top commemorative design: The O Beautiful set of 20 commemorative forever stamps lives up to its name, according to the readers of Linn’s Stamp News, who chose the set as their overall favorite among the United States stamps issued in 2018.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter