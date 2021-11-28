Obtaining worldwide new stamp issues is a challenge

Feb 21, 2022, 11 AM

This Belarus 2021 Juvenile Roe Deer stamp (Scott 1228) from a set of four stamps showing different animals was listed in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Feb. 21 issue of Linn’s monthly edition.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Purchasing new-issue stamps from around the world is starting to prove more challenging and becoming more of an art form to figure out.

On the Scott catalog side of our business. we are working with this situation every day.

To say the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on obtaining new issues is an understatement, but fortunately, we’ve done what we can to still obtain new-issue stamps from around the world.

New issues of some countries are easier to obtain than others. Stamps from African nations are probably among the more difficult ones to get on a regular basis.

Options available include working directly with the postal administrations through standing-order accounts. Another is establishing a relationship with a new-issues agent. While there are only a couple of such agents in the United States, they do their best to carry most of the world.

Also, WOPA+ Stamps and Coins serves as an agent for several countries.

Looking for the stamps on online auction websites such as eBay, Delcampe and Hipstamp is another option.

And some stamp dealers specialize in regions of the world to supply new issues.

I thought it might be helpful to turn to Linn’s readers to hear about any tips or tricks you might have for obtaining new issues. We might use some of those comments in either a future column or as a Letter to Linn’s.

Send an email to linnseditorial@amosmedia.com or write to Linn’s, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

