Oct. 15-17 Nojex show canceled due to pandemic

Sep 13, 2021, 3 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The Nojex stamp show scheduled for Oct. 15-17 in East Rutherford, N.J., has been canceled due to the continued spread of the Delta variant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcement of the cancellation was published Sept. 13 on the website of the American Stamp Dealers Association.

“We regret that it was necessary to cancel the show, and offer our sincere apologies to the collectors, societies, judges, dealers and exhibitors who were looking forward to participating,” said a statement from Robert G. Rose, Dana Guyer and Stanley M. Piller.

“We all hope for better times when we return October 14-16, 2022.”

Rose is chairman of Nojex, and Guyer and Piller are executive director and president of the ASDA, respectively.

