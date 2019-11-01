Oct. 27 issue date set for Drug Free USA forever stamp

Sep 22, 2020, 2 PM

The United States Postal Service will issue its Drug Free USA social awareness forever stamp Oct. 27.

By Michael Baadke

The Drug Free USA forever stamp will be issued Oct. 27, according to a Sept. 22 announcement from the United States Postal Service.

The design of the nondenominated (55¢) social awareness commemorative was first revealed Oct. 31, 2019, during Red Ribbon Week, which has been described as “the nation’s oldest and largest drug use prevention awareness program.”

The Oct. 27 issue date this year again coincides with Red Ribbon Week.

The annual campaign sponsored by the National Family Partnership helps parents, teachers, business owners and neighborhood organizations promote drug abuse awareness and prevention, according to the Postal Service.

“The Drug Free USA forever stamp features original artwork by Aaron Draplin,” the Postal Service said in its latest announcement.

“The image of a white star with lines of red, light blue and blue radiating from one side of each of the star’s five points suggests the unity that is necessary at all levels to effectively address drug abuse. The stamp’s background is dark blue.”

The inscription “Drug Free USA” is printed in blue across the top of the stamp, with “FOREVER” in smaller blue letters below the central design.

Greg Breeding designed the stamp and its typography. William J. Gicker is the art director.

The Postal Service announced the stamp would be issued at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, presumably indicating plans for an online event to introduce the stamp on its issue date.

