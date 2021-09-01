October cartoon caption contest takes a ride in a 1953 Corvette

Sep 28, 2021, 4 PM

The cartoon caption contest image for October is the 37¢ 1953 Chevrolet Corvette stamp from the Sporty Cars of the 1950s set issued Aug. 20, 2005. Entries must be received by Oct. 22 for a chance to win a prize.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

If I got just the right winning lottery ticket, I suppose one of my top 10 things to buy would be a sports car like the 1953 Chevrolet Corvette on the 37¢ stamp issued Aug. 20, 2005, in the Sporty Cars of the 1950s issue (Scott 3933).

Recapturing youth seems like an honorable pursuit for someone in their 70s.

I did own a convertible once, and driving it was a glorious feeling — wind in your hair and all that. Of course, I had more hair back then.

The challenge for Linn’s readers in this month’s cartoon caption contest is to put yourself in the driver’s seat of the Corvette and tell me what you might be saying or thinking as you zip down the highway.

You can comment on stamp collecting, youth, cars, politics, the cost of luxuries, or whatever else comes to mind.

Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

Entries must reach me no later than Oct. 22.

