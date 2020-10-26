October cartoon contest offers philatelic prognostications

Nov 10, 2020, 8 AM

The winner of the philatelic part of the October cartoon caption contest for October is Rich Wolf of Baltimore, Md., who used the crystal ball on this 2018 The Art of Magic stamp to see into his local post office. The next cartoon caption contest will be announced in Linn’s Dec. 14 issue.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

The October cartoon caption contest featured the Fortune Teller and Crystal Ball forever stamp (Scott 5302) from the 2018 Art of Magic issue, and most Linn’s readers entering the contest had politics on their mind.

Many used the opportunity to make partisan election comments, which aren’t included here. One entry, though, was delightfully nonpartisan. It comes from Rosemary Harnly of Red Wing, Minn.: “Call it a hazy daze, but my crystal ball clarity is clouded by Halloween ghosts and post-election legal proceedings!”

An unusually talented fortune teller is suggested by John Brady of Clementon, N.J., who has the crystal ball gazer saying, “Who needs mail-in ballots?”

Several entries foresaw continuing problems with the coronavirus. Jack Lauck of Ruston, La., suggested, “I see … six more months of quarantine.”

An entry from Marc Dando of Carpinteria, Calif., offers, “I envision that the day I get my COVID-19 immunization, COVID-20 will be released.”

For the philatelic part of the contest, Rich Wolf of Westminster, Md., wins the prize with a line that combines

COVID-19 with post office waiting lines.

For the nonphilatelic part of the contest, the honor goes to David Saks who proposes, “Having a little trouble seeing. I think with everything going on, the bulb blew out.”

Both winners will receive a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension). Here are the best of the other runners-up:

“When can I go to a live stamp show again?” from Allen Hoffman of New York City.

“I see you selling your coin collection to buy stamps!” sent by Greig Best of Sacramento, Calif.

“Crystal ball, can you tell me the price of a first-class stamp in 25 years? Oh, I see a stamp; it’s coming into focus. It says ‘Forever,’ ” by Sebastian Glentz of Sheboygan, Wis.

“All I can see is ‘I Love Lucy’ reruns. Looks like Amazon sent me a Lucille Ball instead of a crystal ball!” from Steve Kotler of San Francisco, Calif.

“I see I can use this thing as a 30x magnifier to look at my stamps,” by Fred Zinkann, of Montgomery, Ill.

“I see 2021 on the horizon — finally!” from Richard D. Parker of Houston, Texas.

Thanks and a tip of the hat to all who entered. The next contest will be announced in the Dec. 14 issue of Linn’s.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter