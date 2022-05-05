US Stamps
Ohio Colopex show June 10 and 11
By Linn’s Staff
The Columbus Philatelic Club will present the Colopex stamp show June 10-11 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Columbus-Worthington, 175 Hutchinson Ave., in Columbus, Ohio.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The show will feature a bourse (sales area) of 19 dealers.
An American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, Colopex will host 116 frames of single-frame and multiframe exhibits.
The multiframe grand-award winner will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show to take place Aug. 25-28 in Sacramento, Calif.
The single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 18-20.
Colopex will also host up to 24 frames of noncompetitive exhibits. In an event the Columbus Philatelic Club calls a “Free F’rall,” collectors of all ages who are not highly experienced exhibitors can display a frame in a casual setting. There are no fees to exhibit in the Free F’rall.
After the show on Friday, a hospitality event will take place on the show floor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free for show attendees, dealers and club members. Show attendees may bring a guest.
For more information on Colopex, visit the show website.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
AuctionsMay 24, 2022, 3 PM
Fred Fawn Large Queens collection in June 10 Maresch sale at Capex 2022
-
US StampsMay 24, 2022, 2 PM
Eugenie Clark honored by colleagues and family at May 4 first-day ceremony
-
US StampsMay 23, 2022, 5 PM
New stamp tools to excite junior collectors
-
World StampsMay 23, 2022, 2 PM
Capex 2022 international stamp show to be held June 9-12 in Toronto