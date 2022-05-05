Ohio Colopex show June 10 and 11

May 25, 2022, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Columbus Philatelic Club will present the Colopex stamp show June 10-11 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Columbus-Worthington, 175 Hutchinson Ave., in Columbus, Ohio.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The show will feature a bourse (sales area) of 19 dealers.

An American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, Colopex will host 116 frames of single-frame and multiframe exhibits.

The multiframe grand-award winner will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show to take place Aug. 25-28 in Sacramento, Calif.

The single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 18-20.

Colopex will also host up to 24 frames of noncompetitive exhibits. In an event the Columbus Philatelic Club calls a “Free F’rall,” collectors of all ages who are not highly experienced exhibitors can display a frame in a casual setting. There are no fees to exhibit in the Free F’rall.

After the show on Friday, a hospitality event will take place on the show floor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free for show attendees, dealers and club members. Show attendees may bring a guest.

For more information on Colopex, visit the show website.

