Ohio Colopex show June 15 and 16

The Colopex stamp show will take place June 15 and 16 in Columbus, Ohio.

By Linn’s Staff

The Columbus Philatelic Club will present the Colopex stamp show June 15-16 at the St. Andrew-Nugent Parish Hall, 1899 McCoy Road in Columbus, Ohio.

New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission and parking are free.

The show will feature a bourse of approximately 25 dealers.

An American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, Colopex will host numerous single-frame and multiframe exhibits, which will judged by APS-accredited judges.

The multiframe grand-award winner will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions competition at APS Stampshow 2018, also being held in Columbus this year, on Aug. 9-12.

Colopex will recognize exhibitors at an awards breakfast Saturday morning. For details on tickets, available in advance for $16, visit the show website (address below).

The show hotel, offering a special rate of $134 per night, is the Hampton Inn and Suites, 3160 Oletangy Road, Columbus.

For more information on Colopex, visit the show website.