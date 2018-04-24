US Stamps
Ohio Colopex show June 15 and 16
By Linn’s Staff
The Columbus Philatelic Club will present the Colopex stamp show June 15-16 at the St. Andrew-Nugent Parish Hall, 1899 McCoy Road in Columbus, Ohio.
New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission and parking are free.
The show will feature a bourse of approximately 25 dealers.
An American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, Colopex will host numerous single-frame and multiframe exhibits, which will judged by APS-accredited judges.
The multiframe grand-award winner will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions competition at APS Stampshow 2018, also being held in Columbus this year, on Aug. 9-12.
Colopex will recognize exhibitors at an awards breakfast Saturday morning. For details on tickets, available in advance for $16, visit the show website (address below).
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our Newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The show hotel, offering a special rate of $134 per night, is the Hampton Inn and Suites, 3160 Oletangy Road, Columbus.
For more information on Colopex, visit the show website.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction