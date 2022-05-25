Oklahoma City Stamp Club to host Okpex June 24-25

Jun 2, 2022, 3 AM

The Okpex 2022 stamp show will take place June 24-25 at Reed Conference Center, 5800 Will Rogers Drive, Midwest City, Okla., just 5 miles east of downtown Oklahoma City on Interstate 40. Okpex is the annual exhibition of the Oklahoma City Stamp Club.

Show hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Okpex bourse (sales area) will comprise 11 dealers from six states.

Show attendees can enter a raffle for a used United States 1847 5¢ Benjamin Franklin stamp (Scott 1) in very fine grade with a certificate from the Philatelic Foundation.

The Oklahoma Philatelic Society will conduct its annual meeting Friday, June 24, at 2 p.m. The Oklahoma Postal History Society will also conduct an annual general meeting at the show.

For the fifth time at Okpex, the local chapter of the American Topical Association will hold a roundtable meeting. The American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors will also host an open forum on exhibiting.

The show will include more than 100 total multiframe and single-frame competitive exhibits. In addition to these exhibits, space is available for youth and single-frame postcard exhibits.

Because Okpex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner is eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show Aug. 25-28 in Sacramento, Calif.

The Okpex 2022 single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show Nov. 18-20.

Ken Trettin will serve as chief judge for the exhibition. The other jurors will be Dan Walker and Bob Hohertz.

An awards breakfast will be held on the morning of Saturday, June 25.

Okpex will also welcome visitors to a hospitality suite in the Sheraton Midwest City Hotel at the Reed Conference Center Thursday and Friday evenings.

The Sheraton Hotel Midwest City at the Reed Conference Center offers a special room rate of $109 per night for show attendees. For reservations, call 405-455-1800 and ask for the Okpex special rate.

For additional information, email show chairman Joe Crosby.

