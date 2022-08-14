Omaha Philatelic Society hosts show Sept. 10 and 11

Aug 18, 2022, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The 2022 Omaha Stamp Show, sponsored by the Omaha Philatelic Society, will be held Sept. 10-11 at Metropolitan Community College, 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., in Omaha, Neb.

Show hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The show will include a dealer’s bourse (sales area) and exhibits.

The 2022 Omaha Stamp Show will not be an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show as it has been in other years.

The Omaha Philatelic Society said that it was unable to secure the venue in time to make the plans needed for a World Series of Philately show.

The Omaha Philatelic Society was formed in 1926 and hosted its first stamp show in 1929. The Omaha Stamp Show now occurs every Labor Day weekend.

More information on the Omaha Philatelic Society and the 2022 Omaha Stamp Show is available on the society’s website.

