On-site staff at APS complex sent home, programs affected

Mar 24, 2020, 9 AM

A new order from the governor of Pennsylvania has forced the closure of the American Philatelic Center in Bellefonte, Pa., until further notice.

By Michael Baadke

The American Philatelic Center in Bellefonte, Pa., was forced to review its status after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered all “non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations as of 8 p.m. March 19.”

The new order came just three days after American Philatelic Society executive director Scott English announced the headquarters and library buildings would close in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

At that time, certain library research and other services remained available, but with the governor’s order that is no longer possible.

“Many of the APS staff will be able to work remotely,” English stated March 23, “but for operations requiring onsite staff support, we will be forced to cease operations temporarily.”

Library staff will be unable to accept or undertake research requests, and circuit sales will not be mailed from the APS, though members can mail circuits they have in their possession to the next recipient.

APS stamp store orders and payments can be processed, but orders will not be fulfilled until the building is reopened.

No expertising certificates will be mailed, and members and experts are advised not to mail submissions to the APS until the building is reopened.

Members can telephone the APS and the American Philatelic Research Library and leave messages. Calls will be retrieved remotely and returned.

Delays in postal mail replies, including membership application processing, should be expected.

The governor’s order “will remain in effect until further notice.”

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter