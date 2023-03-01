One of the most affordable Confederate States of America stamps

Mar 8, 2023, 8 AM

The 1863 Confederate States of America 20¢ green George Washington stamp is one of the most affordable Confederate issues.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The Confederate States of America existed from Feb. 8, 1861, until May 9, 1865.

During that time, it produced 14 major-number listed general issue postage stamps. One of these, the 1¢ orange John C. Calhoun stamp (Scott 14), was printed and delivered by De La Rue & Co., London, England, but was never issued.

Stamps of the Confederate States of America feature much of the same appeal as classic U.S. issues of the time.

One of the most affordable Confederate stamps is the 20¢ green George Washington (Scott 13). The imperforate stamp was engraved and printed in sheets of two panes of 100 by Archer & Daly. The stamps were printed on many different papers of varying thicknesses in various shades of green. The earliest known documented use is dated June 1, 1863.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the stamp in unused, original gum condition at just $45. An unused example in very fine grade is a good buy at full Scott catalog value. The catalog values a used example at $400 with the value in italics and warns that forged cancellations are known.

The Scott U.S. Specialized catalog gives minor-number listings and values for three color varieties: yellow green, dark green and bluish green.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter