One of the most beautiful U.S. stamp series

The United States mint pane of 10 44¢ Kelp Forest stamps issued Oct. 1, 2009, is selling for $15 against a Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers value of $11.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The United States Postal Service launched the Nature of America stamp series April 6, 1999, with the pane of 10 33¢ Sonoran Desert stamps (Scott 3293). Eleven more issues followed, concluding with the pane of 10 44¢ Hawaiian Rain Forest stamps (4474) issued Sept. 1, 2010.

The stamps were designed by Ethel Kessler and illustrated by John D. Dawson. The panoramic designs of the panes stretch from border to border across the selvage and the irregularly placed self-adhesive stamps with serpentine die cuts.

This stamp series is popular with U.S. collectors. Many are looking for panes that they missed for one reason or another.

Also, because this is one of the U.S. Postal Service’s most beautiful stamp series, the panes can be shown to noncollectors to give them insight into why you collect stamps. Look for the pane of 10 44¢ Kelp Forest stamps (Scott 4423) issued Oct. 1, 2009.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the mint pane of 10 at $11. If you need this mint pane, you can expect to pay up to $15 for it. This issue was also sold in uncut press sheets of 80 in eight panes of 10.

