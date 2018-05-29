Online event May 14 to welcome new American Gardens stamps

May 12, 2020, 11 AM

The American Public Gardens Association will celebrate the May 13 release of the new American Gardens postage stamps with an online event the following day.

By Linn’s Staff

Although there won’t be a first-day ceremony for the new American Gardens forever stamps, an online celebration has been planned for the following day.

The United States Postal Service is teaming with the American Public Gardens Association to welcome the new stamps May 14 with an online video presentation.

The 10 new stamps go on sale nationwide May 13.

“The first-day-of-issue ceremony has been canceled due to social distancing guidance,” the Postal Service said in a May 12 press release. “However, on May 14 the American Public Gardens Association will be celebrating the issuance of the stamps as part of National Public Gardens Week with a webinar that includes a virtual reveal of the stamps along with prerecorded remarks from Pat Mendonca, Postal Service Senior Director, Office of the Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer.”

The gardens association said the event also will include video presentations from Winterthur; Chicago Botanic Garden; Dumbarton Oaks; Brooklyn Botanic Garden; Norfolk Botanical Garden; and the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens.

Online registration for the 1 p.m. Eastern Time program is found at this link.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JPKjsXGASyawDycyOS8Auw.

