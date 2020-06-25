Online selling and buying tips sought from sellers, collectors

Aug 3, 2020, 8 AM

This 1951 Bahamas postcard sent from there to Milan, Italy, was recently purchased online by the author.

Linn’s is seeking tips from sellers on the best practices for selling on online auction websites such as eBay, Delcampe and HipStamp.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

There has definitely been an increase in online selling and buying of stamps and philatelic products this year. I have heard from many online sellers who use eBay, Delcampe and HipStamp that their sales for this year are significantly higher.

I also have noticed that I keep finding new and interesting material, some of which seems to be coming out of the woodwork as one might say.

All of this led me to think that our readers might appreciate tips related to selling and buying online.

In regards to selling, there are lots of angles and topics to explore. For example, for someone wanting to list just one or two items, how do you create the image? Photograph or scan? How do you come up with pricing? What information do you include in the description? Are certain categories stronger than others at the moment?

For order fulfillment, are there tips on packaging and shipping?

On the buying front, there are different strategies there, too. Do you bid right away or wait until the last second using a sniping program? Is seller feedback important to your purchasing? Do you only purchase items that aren’t at auction? How do shipping charges sway your decision making? Is a high-quality scan important or does a photograph suffice? (An example of a photographed item is shown nearby.)

All of these questions are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this subject. I welcome receiving input from readers on both selling and buying.

Depending on the feedback received, the replies could be published in more than one column in future issues of Linn’s. Collectors can send me an email at jbigalke@amosmedia.com or write to my attention, Linn’s Stamp News, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter