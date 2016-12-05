2016 U.S. stamp popularity poll opens, lame duck postal legislation not likely: Week’s Most Read

Apr 28, 2021, 6 PM

This is the fourteenth year the Linn's U.S. stamp popularity poll has been available online as well as in print. Among the notable 2016 stamps on the poll is the United States Classics Forever pane of six.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Two varieties that have confused collectors for nearly 50 years: Collectors often ask about these items and even submit them for expertizing, wondering or hoping that they might be rare errors.

4. Linn’s 2016 U.S. stamp popularity poll opens: In 2016, the United States Postal Service issued an amazing 154 varieties of stamps and postal stationery. Pick the ones that stuck out to you.

3. What an ‘impossible to improve upon’ 1851 1¢ Franklin sold for at Bennett auction: It was awarded a grade of 100 jumbo by Professional Stamp Experts (PSE) in 2008, the only example to attain that top grade.

2. Don’t look for major postal legislation from lame duck Congress: If you wanted a signal that the lame duck Congress would be unlikely to pass a major postal bill, the notice came from the chairman of the House Oversight Committee on Nov. 30.

1. Online voting open for 2016 U.S. stamp popularity poll: This is the fourteenth year the poll has been available online as well as in print.

