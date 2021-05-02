Online voting open for 2016 U.S. stamp popularity poll

May 2, 2021, 4 PM

Among the stamps issued during World Stamp Show-NY 2016 was this pane of six Classics Forever stamps that reproduces the designs of 19th-century engraved issues.

Online voting is available for Linn’s 2016 U.S. stamp popularity poll.

George Amick reports in his story announcing the opening of the 2016 poll: “In 2016, the United States Postal Service issued 154 varieties of stamps and postal stationery, including one stamped envelope, 52 commemoratives, 75 definitives and 11 special stamps for occasions such as holidays and weddings.

“Also part of the total were 15 imperforates — stamps without die cuts — from uncut press sheets of conventionally issued stamps that were offered to collectors on a limited basis at face value.”

Because there is only one 2016 postal stationery issue, there is no voting in this category. The La Cueva del Indio stamped envelope is eligible for favorite 2016 stamp voting.

Online voting in the 2016 poll closes March 1, 2017. Completed paper ballots must be postmarked by March 1, 2017, and mailed to Linn’s Stamp Poll, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365. Future issues of Linn’s also will carry the U.S. stamp poll ballot. Photocopied ballots are accepted.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter