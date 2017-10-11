At only 34 total stamps issued, this Horta Island set presents rare option for your collection

May 4, 2021, 3 AM

Horta, an administrative district of the Azores, issued 34 stamps in two sets in 1892-93 and 1897-1905. Both sets are a good buy in unused hinged condition at their full 2018 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values.

Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

It is likely that even some geography majors would have trouble placing Horta on a map. Horta is the only municipality on the island of Fayal in the western part of the Azores archipelago. The Azores lie about 930 miles west of Portugal in the Atlantic Ocean.

Portugal was a major colonial power right up until 1975 when it divested itself of most of its colonies. Today, Azores remains an autonomous region of Portugal.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

As an administrative district of the Azores, Horta issued two sets of King Carlos definitive stamps in 1892-93 and 1897-1905 (Scott 1-12 and 13-34, respectively). Stamps of Horta are popular with Portugal collectors and classic stamp collectors. With only 34 stamps issued, a complete country collection is well within the realm of possibility.

The 2018 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the first set at $261 in unused hinged condition and the second set at $124.35 in unused hinged condition. Both sets are a good buy at full Scott catalog value. Expect hinge remnants. Stamps were printed on soft paper, so avoid examples with missing perforations or thins.

If necessary, acquire the stamps as short sets and singles to complete each set. Covers that are not obviously philatelic are extremely scarce. You are unlikely to find the sets in mint never-hinged condition, but they would bring a fine premium if you do.