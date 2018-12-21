Postal Updates
Operation Santa goes nationwide for first time in 108 years
By Linn’s Staff
On Nov. 16, the United States Postal Service announced that its Operation Santa program is now open for nationwide participation for the first time in the program’s 108-year history.
The Postal Service established this program to help those in need at the holidays experience the joy of opening presents — and to create special holiday memories. Since it began, millions of children and their families have been helped by the kindness of others.
To participate in the Operation Santa program as a possible recipient of holiday gifts, write a letter, put it in an envelope franked with 55¢ postage and with a return address, and send it to Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888. Letters will be accepted through Dec. 15. These letters are opened and, for safety reasons, all personally identifiable information about the letter writer is removed.
Beginning Dec. 4, letters are to be available for nationwide adoption by visiting the Operation Santa website.
Potential adopters can read the letters and pick one or more that they would like to fulfill. For security reasons, potential adopters must be vetted by going through a short registration and ID verification process before they are allowed to adopt any letter.
The history of Operation Santa can be found online at the Postal Service’s holiday newsroom.
