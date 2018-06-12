US Stamps
Optically variable ink stamps arrive June 27: Week’s Most Read
By Molly Goad
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Reviving leaders via stamps: Inside Linn’s: Also included in this issue: Stamps issued for Eastern Rumelia and South Bulgaria and much more.
4. A cover dressed to the nines: A cover canceled on Sept. 9, 1999, with a ZIP code of 99919, celebrates the nine 9¢ stamp designs that had been issued by the United States up to that date.
3. Newest U.S. federal duck stamp is self-adhesive only: The new stamp reproduces an acrylic painting of mallards by Minnesota artist Robert Hautman.
2. Market landscape appears to be changing for personalized postage providers: Personalized postage is no longer available from the online retail platform Zazzle.com; it’s uncertain if this is a temporary or permanent change.
1. Optically variable ink stamps arrive June 27: New USPS high-denomination stamps have a security element not previously seen on U.S. postage stamps.
