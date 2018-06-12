Optically variable ink stamps arrive June 27: Week’s Most Read

Jun 15, 2018, 6 AM

The $1, $2 and $5 stamps each show the statue of Freedom in a different color. The stamps each have the numeric denomination printed in optically variable ink that appears to change color as the viewing angle changes.

By Molly Goad

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Reviving leaders via stamps: Inside Linn’s: Also included in this issue: Stamps issued for Eastern Rumelia and South Bulgaria and much more.

4. A cover dressed to the nines: A cover canceled on Sept. 9, 1999, with a ZIP code of 99919, celebrates the nine 9¢ stamp designs that had been issued by the United States up to that date.

3. Newest U.S. federal duck stamp is self-adhesive only: The new stamp reproduces an acrylic painting of mallards by Minnesota artist Robert Hautman.

2. Market landscape appears to be changing for personalized postage providers: Personalized postage is no longer available from the online retail platform Zazzle.com; it’s uncertain if this is a temporary or permanent change.

1. Optically variable ink stamps arrive June 27: New USPS high-denomination stamps have a security element not previously seen on U.S. postage stamps.

