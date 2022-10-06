Orcoexpo 2023 show Jan. 6-8

Dec 21, 2022, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The 46th annual Orcoexpo stamp show will take place Jan. 6-8 at the Brookhurst Community Center, 2271 Crescent Ave., Anaheim, Calif.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free.

Attendees who register at the show receive free admission. For those who don’t wish to register, a $3 admission cost is good for all three days.

The show bourse (sales area) will feature 35 stamp and cover dealers. Free appraisals will also be available.

The show will offer a Grenada Grenadines Seabirds of the Caribbean souvenir sheet with a special Orcoexpo overprint. The sheet, issued June 1, 2022, contains two $8 stamps, one showing a brown pelican and one showing a red-footed booby.

For more information about the show, contact show promoter Stephen Pattillo, Box 604, Fullerton, CA 92836; telephone 562-694-2828; or visit Pattillo’s website.

