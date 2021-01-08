Page protectors solve editor’s No. 10 envelope storage problem

Dec 3, 2021, 10 AM

Product image of a two-pocket page protector designed to hold No. 10 business-size envelopes. Also pictured is one of the pages with two uses of the United States 60¢ Grand Canyon airmail stamp (Scott C135) from the Scenic American Landscapes series.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

I have been struggling for years to find a decent solution for organizing No. 10 business-size envelopes in my collection.

They have ended up jumbled in boxes or placed in a page protector where they slide around.

I figured I wasn’t alone with this challenge, so I set out to see what options were available.

That’s when I stumbled across a page protector created by BCW that was designed specifically for holding No. 10 envelopes. I was thrilled to say the least, and I encouraged our product team to bring some of these products in and sell them via our Amos Advantage website.

While this might seem like a shameless promotion of merchandise, it really isn’t 100 percent that. I know other collectors will find these page protectors to be useful in organizing their collections.

The two-pocket No. 10 size page is slightly larger than a standard 8½-inch by 11-inch page protector, but still fits in a standard three-ring binder and only sticks out a little.

As I browsed other sizes, I noticed BCW had two-pocket pages that fit No. 6¾ envelopes (first-day cover size), a three-pocket page that fits larger postcards, and a four-pocket page for smaller postcards.

My current project is organizing covers in the United States Scenic American Landscapes airmail series that ran from 1999-2012.

In one binder, I have used a combination of the different sizes of page protectors, and it has worked great. This is a perfect stepping stone for getting ready to put together an exhibit of the collection.

A picture of two uses of the 60¢ Grand Canyon airmail stamp (Scott C135) from the Scenic American Landscapes series in one of the No. 10 two-pocket pages is shown nearby next to the BCW product image.

To find the new BCW pages, visit Amos Advantage online.

The page protectors come in packs of 20 and 100. Bundle options are also available that include a binder and slipcase.

