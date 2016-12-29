US Stamps
A Canal Zone postal card to be on the lookout for
By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
The Canal Zone was a 522-square-mile strip of land on either side of the Panama Canal. It was administered as a United States territory from 1904 to 1979. That administration included a postal service that issued postage stamps and postal stationery.
Look for a commercially or privately used Canal Zone 1964 4¢ Ship Passing Through The Panama Canal postal card (Scott UX14).
Look for a commercially or privately used 1964 4¢ Ship Passing Through The Panama Canal postal card (Scott UX14). The 2017 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the mint postal card at $3.75 and a postal card with first-day-of-issue postmark at $3.50. A postally used example is valued at $7.50 with the value in italics.
Mint examples and postal cards with first-day cancels are plentiful, but you will be lucky to find one commercially or privately used. If you do, it is well worth full Scott catalog value and perhaps a bit more.
