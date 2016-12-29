US Stamps

A Canal Zone postal card to be on the lookout for

Jan 11, 2017, 12 PM
Look for a commercially or privately used Canal Zone 1964 4¢ Ship Passing Through The Panama Canal postal card (Scott UX14).

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller 

The Canal Zone was a 522-square-mile strip of land on either side of the Panama Canal. It was administered as a United States territory from 1904 to 1979. That administration included a postal service that issued postage stamps and postal stationery.

Look for a commercially or privately used Canal Zone 1964 4¢ Ship Passing Through The Panama Canal postal card (Scott UX14).

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

Look for a commercially or privately used 1964 4¢ Ship Passing Through The Panama Canal postal card (Scott UX14). The 2017 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the mint postal card at $3.75 and a postal card with first-day-of-issue postmark at $3.50. A postally used example is valued at $7.50 with the value in italics.

Mint examples and postal cards with first-day cancels are plentiful, but you will be lucky to find one commercially or privately used. If you do, it is well worth full Scott catalog value and perhaps a bit more.

 
Postcard Sleeves - 100 Pack
Protect your Post Cards and other Covers with the 100-Pack of BCW Cover Sleeves. Also available in multiple other sizes!

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Stamps

Dec 29, 2016, 8 AM

Used 30¢ Alexander Hamilton Official tough to find very fine

US Stamps

Jan 5, 2017, 12 PM

Why U.S. telegraph stamps are different than those of other countries

World Stamps

Jan 6, 2017, 2 PM

The tiny country that is a prolific issuer of topical stamps

Headlines