Panes of 10 of $1 Waves of Color are a good buy at full Scott value

May 6, 2020, 9 AM

Mint panes of 10 of the $1 Waves of Color definitive stamp (Scott 4717) are a good buy at the full 2020 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers value of $30.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

On Dec. 12, 2012, the United States Postal Service issued a $1 Waves of Color definitive stamp (Scott 4717).

The lithographed and engraved stamp was printed by Ashton Potter (USA) Ltd. in sheets of 150 and sold in panes of 10.

It was printed on tagged paper and has serpentine die cuts that measure gauge 11. The abstract design for the stamp is by Michael Dyer, and Antonio Alcala served as art director.

The 2020 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a mint single at $3.25 and a mint pane of 10 at $30.

We tipped this issue in mint panes of 10 in the Stamp Market Tips column in the Dec. 18, 2017, issue of Linn’s. It is time to tip it again.

This issue sold out quickly and was replaced by the 2015 $1 Patriotic Waves definitive stamp (Scott 4953) before many panes of 10 could find their way into the aftermarket.

Mint singles are selling for around $3, and mint panes of 10 are a good buy at $30.

