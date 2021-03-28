World Stamps

Paraguay’s ‘Muestra’ overprints in Scott catalog

Apr 12, 2021, 10 AM
Paraguay stamps with the overprint “MUESTRA” (Spanish for specimen) appear throughout the listings in the Scott catalog. Editors are seeking examples without the overprint to update the images in the catalog.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Sometimes looking for stamps with low catalog values proves more challenging than you would think.

For years, Scott catalog editors have been working hard to update images for stamps of Paraguay that bear a specimen overprint in Spanish, “MUESTRA.”

An editorial note in the Scott catalog indicates that this overprint is not on the actual stamps.

Scott catalog editors would like to borrow examples of these stamps without the overprint so that replacement illustrations can be made. Specimens such as these were sometimes sent to stamp catalogers around the world and to other postal administrations, which is likely how some of these images were originally made for the Scott catalogs.

Pictured nearby is a single stamp from Paraguay’s 1976 German Sailing Ships set (Scott 1685) with the overprint in the upper left corner.

Three lists are included of Scott numbers of Paraguay stamps that Scott editors need to improve the catalog. The title of each list explains what is needed.

Needed to replace Paraguay MUESTRA stamps

1656

1674

1703

1708

1710

C559

C625

C814

 

 

 

 

 

Needed to show Paraguay stamps with commemorative overprints

2042

2045

2054-2055

2086-2087

2093

2094

2121

2126

2140

2143

2145

2146

2200

2278

2281

C590

C593

C596

C653

C665

 

 

 

 

 

Needed to fix a low-quality Paraguay stamp image

2273

J1

L11-L31

 

 

 

Stamps can be sent to Scott Catalog, Attn: Jay Bigalke, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365. The stamps will be returned after scanning.

If digital is easier, color scans at 600 dpi at 200 percent on a dark background can be sent to me via email at jbigalke@amosmedia.com. Both jpeg and tiff formats are acceptable.

