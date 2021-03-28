World Stamps
Paraguay’s ‘Muestra’ overprints in Scott catalog
Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke
Sometimes looking for stamps with low catalog values proves more challenging than you would think.
For years, Scott catalog editors have been working hard to update images for stamps of Paraguay that bear a specimen overprint in Spanish, “MUESTRA.”
An editorial note in the Scott catalog indicates that this overprint is not on the actual stamps.
Scott catalog editors would like to borrow examples of these stamps without the overprint so that replacement illustrations can be made. Specimens such as these were sometimes sent to stamp catalogers around the world and to other postal administrations, which is likely how some of these images were originally made for the Scott catalogs.
Pictured nearby is a single stamp from Paraguay’s 1976 German Sailing Ships set (Scott 1685) with the overprint in the upper left corner.
Three lists are included of Scott numbers of Paraguay stamps that Scott editors need to improve the catalog. The title of each list explains what is needed.
Needed to replace Paraguay MUESTRA stamps
|
1656
|
1674
|
1703
|
1708
|
1710
|
C559
|
C625
|
C814
|
|
|
|
Needed to show Paraguay stamps with commemorative overprints
|
2042
|
2045
|
2054-2055
|
2086-2087
|
2093
|
2094
|
2121
|
2126
|
2140
|
2143
|
2145
|
2146
|
2200
|
2278
|
2281
|
C590
|
C593
|
C596
|
C653
|
C665
|
|
|
|
Needed to fix a low-quality Paraguay stamp image
|
2273
|
J1
|
L11-L31
|
|
|
Stamps can be sent to Scott Catalog, Attn: Jay Bigalke, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365. The stamps will be returned after scanning.
If digital is easier, color scans at 600 dpi at 200 percent on a dark background can be sent to me via email at jbigalke@amosmedia.com. Both jpeg and tiff formats are acceptable.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 12, 2021, 2 PM
Paraguay’s ‘Muestra’ overprints in Scott catalog
-
Postal UpdatesApr 11, 2021, 2 PM
U.S. Navy heavy hitters honored on anniversary cancels
-
US StampsApr 9, 2021, 2 PM
Die-cutting omitted panes of U.S. 2020 Let’s Celebrate stamp found in Washington state post office
-
World StampsApr 9, 2021, 1 PM
U.N. Postal Administration marks its 70th anniversary