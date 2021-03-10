Participating in the virtual Stampex show in March

Mar 20, 2021, 8 AM

The Linn’s Stamp News and Scott catalogs booth at the Stampex international virtual exhibition 2021 taking place online March 25-27. The show remains open for 30 days after the closing date.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalogs are participating in the March 25-27 Stampex international virtual exhibition 2021. This show originally was scheduled to take place in person in February, but the show went online because of local restrictions in London.

Collectors can register for the event on the show website.

The show starts in the United States at 4 a.m. Eastern Time March 25 and is open around the clock through 4 a.m. March 28.

In the booth hall, collectors can communicate with more than 100 members of the Philatelic Traders Society (Great Britain’s association for stamp dealers), philatelic organizations and societies. There is a chat function for each booth that allows you to talk with that booth holder.

We plan on being available for chat Thursday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time and Friday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The virtual event also includes Stampex talks that are live and some that are prerecorded, an exhibitors’ hub, a collectors’ lounge for networking, and a social booth for interacting with digital philatelic influencers.

The website remains open for 30 days to browse the booths and information on those pages.

If you’re able to attend, I would be interested to hear what you think about the experience. I can see a combination of this and in-person shows taking place as we move past the COVID-19 pandemic. Let me know your thoughts by emailing me at jbigalke@amosmedia.com.

