Pearl Harbor attack remembered on new pictorial postmarks

May 3, 2021, 5 PM

This Honolulu postmark commemorating the 1941 Pearl Harbor attacks pays tribute to Navy hero Doris Miller.

By Michael Baadke

Two pictorial postmarks in this week’s listings commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Japanese military attack at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack killed more than 2,400 Americans and injured more than 1,100 others, devastated the United States naval fleet in the Pacific, and directly led to the United States declaring war on Japan the day after the attack.

The Dec. 7 postmark from Boca Raton, Fla., depicts the USS Arizona Memorial, part of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument.

The postmark from Honolulu, Hawaii, is based on a wartime editorial drawing by artist Charles Henry Alston as part of his work for the Office of War Information and Public Relations.

The original drawing pays tribute to Navy Messman Third Class Doris Miller, whose heroic actions during the attack resulted in his receiving the Navy Cross, the first black Navy member to be so honored. Miller was additionally honored on a 44¢ U.S. stamp issued Feb. 4, 2010, in the Distinguished Sailors set of four (Scott 4443).

To obtain these postmarks, address your requests to:

75th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, Box 811943, Boca Raton, FL 33481-1943, Dec. 7.

75th ANNIVERSARY Station of Pearl Harbor, Marketing Office, 3600 Aolele St., No.106, Honolulu, HI 96820-9998, Dec. 7.

The following cancels are also available:

31 YEARS OF CHRISTMAS IN COMFORT Station, Postmaster, 726 Front St., Comfort, TX 78013-9998, Nov. 26. (Lit candle with holly at base.)

SANTA’S WORKSHOP Station, Postmaster “Postmark Request,” Box 1768, North Pole, NY 12997-1768, Nov. 28-Dec. 31. (Elf with long list, candy canes, “Naughty or Nice.”)

WINTER WONDERLAND Station, Postmaster, 761 S. First St. W., Snowflake, AZ 85937-5579, Dec. 1. (Large ornate snowflake within circular lettering, 27 snowflakes as killer bars.)

FLOYDADA Station, Postmaster, 226 W. Missouri St., Floydada, TX 79235-9998, Dec. 1. (Large Christmas star, “Unto Us A Child Is Born.”)

SARATOGA SPRINGS Station, Postmaster, 245 Washington St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866-9998, Dec. 1. (Three carollers, “30th Annual Victorian Streetwalk.”)

TARLETON STATE UNIVERSITY Station, Postmaster, 431 N. Graham St., Stephenville, TX 76051-9998, Dec. 1. (Texas state outline with large “T,” “Centennial Celebration,” “The Texas A&M University System Member 1917-2017.”)

SANTA CLAUS Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Santa Claus, IN 47579-9998, Dec. 1-25. (Santa Claus with elf.)

CHRISTMAS TREE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Turnersburg, NC 28688-9998, Dec. 1-30. (Motorcyclist, motorcycle pulling Christmas tree.)

HOMETOWN CHRISTMAS Station, Postmaster, 127 N. Main St., Delphos, OH 45833-9998, Dec. 2. (Small house, “Santa’s House.”)

ANGEL Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Angelica, NY 14709-9998, Dec. 2. (Angel in flight blowing horn with stars.)

THE OLD POST OFFICE Station, Postmaster, 2168 Seventh Ave., Anoka, MN 55303-9998, Dec. 6. (Anoka’s old post office building, “1916 2016.”)

The following cancels were granted 30-day extensions:

VETERANS DAY Station, Clerk’s Office, 62-450 Chiriaco Road, Chiriaco Summit, CA 92201-9998, Nov. 11. (Rosie the Riveter sign, “We Can Do It!” “General Patton Memorial Award Honors Rosie The Riveter WWII 1945-1945,” small image of soldier in helmet from back, four stars.)

CHRISTMAS IN PENDLETON Station, Postmaster, 137 W. State St., Pendleton, IN 46064-9998, Nov. 12. (Door with windows showing tree, jingle bells, “We Guarantee Snow!”)

AMERICA’S BEAUTIFUL NATIONAL PARKS Station, Stamp Fulfillment Services, Cancellation Services Unit, Box 449992, Kansas City, MO 64144-9992, Nov. 17. (Trees and American flag, circular marking with cannon, “Fort Moultrie, Ft. Sumter Na. Mon., Sullivan’s Island, S.C.,” 11 stars outside circle.)

FORT MOULTRIE QUARTER LAUNCH DED Station, Stamp Fulfillment Services, Cancellation Services Unit, Box 449992, Kansas City, MO 64144-9992, Nov. 17. (Soldier with Liberty flag, “Fort Sumter National Monument, ATB35.”)

The following cancel was granted a 60-day extension:

DIWALI FESTIVAL Station, Stamp Fulfillment Services, Cancellation Services Unit, Box 449992, Kansas City, MO 64144-9992, Oct. 5. (Two postmarks: illuminated diya [candle]; elephant.)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

