Peer into your crystal ball for October cartoon caption contest

Sep 30, 2020, 2 PM

The cartoon caption contest image for October is the 2018 The Art of Magic stamp showing a fortune teller and crystal ball. Entries must be received by Oct. 23 for a chance to win a prize.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

If we are in the midst of unsettled times with so many issues unresolved, predicting the future should be a growth industry. And there is no shortage of pundits in the media trying their hands at predicting the future, often with a partisan slant.

But why should they have all the fun? I have chosen the Fortune Teller and Crystal Ball forever stamp (Scott 5302) from the 2018 Art of Magic issue as the cartoon caption contest stamp for October so that Linn’s readers can take a chance at predicting the future.

So I ask that you peer into the crystal ball and come up with one or more lines on whatever subjects you might like to comment on. The Postal Service is much in the news these days, but you can make predictions about politics, the expected arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, the impending return of public philatelic events, or any other subject that interests you.

Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension). Entries must reach me no later than Oct. 23.

