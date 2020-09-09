US Stamps
Peer into your crystal ball for October cartoon caption contest
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
If we are in the midst of unsettled times with so many issues unresolved, predicting the future should be a growth industry. And there is no shortage of pundits in the media trying their hands at predicting the future, often with a partisan slant.
But why should they have all the fun? I have chosen the Fortune Teller and Crystal Ball forever stamp (Scott 5302) from the 2018 Art of Magic issue as the cartoon caption contest stamp for October so that Linn’s readers can take a chance at predicting the future.
So I ask that you peer into the crystal ball and come up with one or more lines on whatever subjects you might like to comment on. The Postal Service is much in the news these days, but you can make predictions about politics, the expected arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, the impending return of public philatelic events, or any other subject that interests you.
Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.
There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.
Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.
For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension). Entries must reach me no later than Oct. 23.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction