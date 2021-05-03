People, places and events of New York featured on WSS-NY 2016 stamps: New Stamps of the World

May 3, 2021, 5 AM

Donald Trump, Lady Gaga, Eddie Murphy, Jimmie Fallon, and Larry King are among the famous New Yorkers pictured on a souvenir sheet from the Central African Republic. The sheet includes the World Stamp Show-NY 2016 logo.

Royal Mail offers a “Hello” from New York City on a pane of stamps with se-tenant labels featuring the Statue of Liberty and other New York sites.

A souvenir sheet from Palau includes four se-tenant stamps picturing some of New York’s iconic sites with an aerial view in the selvage.

By Denise McCarty

Scenes of New York City are pictured on postage stamps and other philatelic souvenirs honoring World Stamp Show-NY 2016.

Great Britain’s Royal Mail created a pane of 20 stamps and se-tenant labels to be issued May 28, the first day of this international exhibition at the Javits Center.

While the stamps feature the same design with the word “Hello” in skywriting, the labels reproduce different photographs of the city.

The first five labels on the left side of the pane show different sections of the Statue of Liberty. The photographic image extends into the selvage of the pane. The selvage also includes the show logo on the right, and “Hello from Royal Mail/New York 2016” on the left.

Starting at the top of the second column, the other labels picture Manhattan Island; a subway train; the High Line, a park built on an abandoned elevated railway track; the Wall Street sign; Ellis Island; Central Park; the Central Park Zoo; Little Italy; Chinatown; the Staten Island ferry; the Brooklyn Botanic Garden; the Metropolitan Museum of Art; Grand Central Terminal; the Brooklyn Bridge; and Coney Island.

Studio Up designed this pane, which Royal Mail calls an “exhibition sheet.” International Security Printers produced it by lithography.

Royal Mail also is using two designs of special “post & go” computer-produced self-adhesive postage labels at World Stamp Show-NY 2016.

One depicts the Union Jack, and the other shows the New York City skyline from a design created for a Sea Travel post & go label in 2015.

Ordering information is available from Royal Mail, Tallents House, 21 S. Gyle Crescent, Edinburgh, EH12 9PB, Scotland.

Royal Mail’s two agencies in the United States are Interpost, Box 420, Hewlett, NY 11557; and the British Stamp Service in North America, 1 Unicover Center, Cheyenne, WY 82008.

IGPC

Inter-Governmental Philatelic Corp., a philatelic agency that began in 1957 in New York City and is now located in South Plainfield, N.J., arranged a multination issue to commemorate the New York show.

The stamps and souvenir sheets in this issue show many of the city’s iconic scenes and sites along with views of its skyline.

For example, a souvenir sheet issued May 16 by Palau contains four se-tenant $1.25 stamps displaying scenes of Central Park, the Statue of Liberty, Grand Central Terminal, and the Manhattan Bridge.

The selvage shows an aerial view of the city in addition to an outline map of the state of New York.

A Palau souvenir sheet with a single $3 stamp features a panoramic view of the city’s skyline.

The souvenir sheets from Grenada and the Grenada-Grenadines in this multination issue are shown on IGPC’s website.

Also, a joint issue of three other postal administrations, The Gambia, Ghana and Tuvalu, is being issued May 29 at the show (Linn’s, May 30, page 23).

Stamperija

Several postal administrations represented by Stamperija, a postal agency in Vilnius, Lithuania, also are saluting this international exhibition with New-York-themed stamps.

The issue from Central African Republic features notable New Yorkers and even includes an image of presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump (born June 14, 1946, in Queens). However, he is pictured in the selvage of a souvenir sheet, not on a stamp itself.

The single 2,000-franc stamp in this sheet features television personalities Jimmy Fallon and Larry King. Lady Gaga and Eddie Murphy accompany Trump in the selvage.

Another souvenir sheet of four stamps honors Michael Jordan, Scarlett Johansson and Woody Allen, Stan Lee, and Sylvester Stallone.

The Stamperija website also pictures World Stamp Show-NY 2016 stamps from four other postal administrations: Guinea, in memory of Sept. 11, 2001; Guinea-Bissau, a historical look at the New York subway; Sierra Leone, commemorating the 2015 visit of Pope Francis; and Togo, local monuments.

Each issue includes a souvenir sheet with four stamps, and another sheet with one stamp.

