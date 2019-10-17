Philatelic club to host show in Sarasota, Fla., Feb. 7-9

Jan 16, 2020, 2 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The Sarasota Philatelic Club will present the Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition Feb. 7-9 at the City of Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail (Highway 41), Sarasota, Fla.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Parking and admission will be free.

The show will include 40 dealers and more than 200 frames of exhibits.

The second annual articles-only literature competition will be held at the show. The competition is co-sponsored by the Writers Unit No. 30.

The show will host the American Airmail Society, the China Stamp Society, the Society for Czechoslovak Philately and a regional meeting of the Polonus Polish Philatelic Society.

In addition, the Florida Postal History Society, the United States Possessions Philatelic Society and the Cuban Philatelic Society of America will conduct meetings at the show.

The Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately exhibition.

The exhibitor winning the grand award will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show to take place Aug. 20-23 in Hartford, Conn.

The panel of judges at the Sarasota show will be headed by Steve Reinhard and will also include Ed Andrews, Ray Pietruszka, Jim Graue and Ed Kroft.

For more information on the Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition, visit the show's website, or contact the Sarasota Philatelic Club, Box 17711, Sarasota, FL 34276.

