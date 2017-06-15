Philatelic Foundation donates to Boston 2026 World Expo

Sep 10, 2019, 3 PM

Larry Lyons (second from left), executive director of the Philatelic Foundation, presented a $25,000 check to Nancy B. Clark (right), president of the Boston 2026 World Expo, Aug. 2 at the American Philatelic Society’s Stampshow in Omaha, Neb.

By Linn’s Staff

Also assisting with the presentation were Mark A. Butterline (at left in photo), executive director of Boston 2026, and Yamil H. Kouri (third from left in photo), commissioner general of Boston 2026.

The Philatelic Foundation was founded in 1945 by a group of dedicated philatelists who recognized the need to establish a not-for-profit educational organization dedicated to expertizing and authenticating stamps and covers.

Today, with the experience gained from having issued more than 555,000 certificates, the Philatelic Foundation makes its knowledge available through its print and online resources, public programs, exhibits and access to its high-tech analytical equipment.

“The PF supports Boston 2026 because our Board believes that the future of organized philately requires the support of all organizations to make the show a success and to secure our hobby into the future,” said Robert G. Rose, chairman of the Philatelic Foundation’s board of trustees.

“Boston 2026 is grateful for the support of the Philatelic Foundation, helping to make this country’s next international philatelic exhibition a major success. Boston 2026 hopes to secure the future of the hobby not only nationally but internationally. It takes a group effort, and the Philatelic Foundation’s sponsorship is a significant step in making this happen,” Clark said.

Boston 2026 World Expo, the 12th international philatelic exhibition to be held in the United States, is scheduled to take place in late May 2026 at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center. Find out more by visiting the Boston 2026 website.

