Philatelic Foundation moving to new location in Manhattan

Aug 19, 2022, 11 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Philatelic Foundation, which is based in New York City, announced Aug. 10 that it will be moving to a new location in midtown Manhattan on or about Aug. 29.

The new address is 353 Lexington Ave., Suite 804 at the southeast corner of East 40th Street.

“Our telephone number [212-221-6555] remains the same as does our zip code, 10016,” the Foundation said.

Submissions for expertization should not be sent to the Foundation’s current office at the Collectors Club for receipt after Aug. 24. Submissions to the Foundation’s new Lexington Avenue office should not begin until Aug. 30.

Linn’s Stamp News reported in the Aug. 22 issue that the Collectors Club is moving to temporary quarters at 11. W. 42nd St., New York, NY 10036, near Grand Central Terminal. The club’s phone number (212-683-0559), email addresses and website will not change.

“We look forward to continuing to bring the most authoritative and reliable opinions to our friends in the philatelic community from our new office,” the Foundation said.

Questions about submissions to the Foundation during the transition period should be directed to executive director Larry Lyons at 212-221-6555.

