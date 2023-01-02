Philatelic Show 2023 prospectus available

Jan 19, 2023, 10 AM

By Linn's Staff

The exhibitor’s prospectus is available for Philatelic Show 2023. The show will take place May 5-7 at the Boxboro Regency Hotel and Conference Center, 242 Adams Place, in Boxborough, Mass.

The exhibitor’s entry form and prospectus are available from exhibit chairman Larry Fillion and on the show website. Entry forms must be submitted by March 19.

Because Philatelic Show is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner is eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 10-13.

The single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 17-19.

The hours of Philatelic Show 2023 are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per day.

The show will feature up to 100 exhibit frames, over 50 dealers and a youth area.

Additional details, including a schedule of events and hotel information, can be found on the show website.

