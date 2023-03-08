Philippines 1901 special delivery stamp is a good buy

Mar 22, 2023, 11 AM

The 1901 Philippines overprinted Running Messenger special delivery stamp is a good buy in very fine grade at around 80 percent of Scott catalog value.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The Philippines is a grouping of about 7,100 islands and islets in the Malay Archipelago north of Borneo. The islands are divided into three major groups: Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Spain began colonizing the islands in 1565. They were governed from Mexico City in New Spain until 1821 when the Mexican war for independence forced the transfer of administration to Madrid. The United States acquired administration of the Philippines as a result of the Spanish-American War in 1898.

Conquered and occupied by the Japanese during World War II, the Philippines gained full independence on July 4, 1946.

Stamps issued during the period of American administration are popular with many U.S. collectors.

On Oct. 15, 1901, a special delivery stamp (Scott E1) was issued for the Philippines by overprinting “Philippines” on the U.S. 10¢ dark blue Running Messenger special delivery stamp (E5). The stamp was printed on paper watermarked double-line “U S P S” and is perforated gauge 12.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the Philippines special delivery stamp at $100 in unused, hinged condition and $80 in used condition. The stamp is a good buy in very fine grade and either condition at around 80 percent of Scott catalog value.

