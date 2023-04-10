US Stamps
Phonograph letters sent home after World War II
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
In the U.S. Stamp Notes column in the July 12, 2021, issue of Linn’s, I presented a 1947 mailed voice recording of a Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station El Toro in California. The envelope said it was “A Recordio message from a U.S. Marine.”
Since then, I have found a few more examples of mailed phonograph records, each different from the original mailing.
The earliest is the cover in Figure 1, “A recorded message from Your Man In The Service” sent “through courtesy of Pepsi-Cola,” mailed June 20, 1947. It’s from Don Waddell, a sailor aboard the USS Hector (AR-7), a repair vessel deployed in the western Pacific.
The cover is franked with three 1946 5¢ DC-4 Skymaster airmail stamps (Scott C32). The 15¢ in postage paid the domestic airmail rate for up to 3 ounces.
Figure 2 shows both sides of the phonograph record inside the envelope.
To read the rest of this column, subscribe to Linn’s Stamp News.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction