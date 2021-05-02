Photographs of Finland’s barns on stamps

May 2, 2021, 5 PM

Barns of Finland are featured on a booklet of six stamps to be issued May 6. The designs were selected from more than 4,300 photographs submitted in a contest organized by a Finnish magazine.

By Denise McCarty

Finland is issuing a booklet of self-adhesive stamps May 6 picturing the winning entries in a barn photograph contest for readers of Kantri, a monthly rural-life magazine.

Finland’s post office, Posti, reports that more than 4,300 photographs were submitted for the contest, which ran from May to July 2015.

The six winning photographs were taken by Tobias Tommila, Risto Sihvola, Jarmo Raudaskoski, Tarja Paulavirta and Paivi Kivela. The selection was made by a jury comprised of representatives of the organizer and the graphics art industry.

Satu Lusa designed the stamps. She previously designed the 2013 set of stamps showing photographs of Finland’s prettiest outhouses (Scott 1427).

Joh. Enschede of the Netherlands printed the Barns booklet. The stamps are nondenominated, paying the domestic first-class rate. This rate increased from 1.10 to €1.20 in February.

Check out Posti’s online shop.

Finland’s new-issue agency in the United States is Nordica, Box 284, Old Bethpage, NY 11804.