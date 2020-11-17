Postal Updates
Pictorial cancellations celebrating ship anniversaries
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
Nine pictorial postmarks celebrating important milestones for United States Navy vessels are available with extended deadlines, including a nod to the christening of the Virginia-class submarine USS Montana.
The grace period for this Newport News, Va., cancel, first offered in September has been extended by 90 days.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to:
CHRISTENING Station, USS Montana, Postmaster, 101 25th St., Newport News, VA 23607-9998, Sept. 12.
Addresses for the other eight cancels are listed in the Postmark Pursuit column in the digital and print editions of the Jan. 4 Linn’s Stamp News.
