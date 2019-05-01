Postal Updates
Pictorial postmark showcases Odyssey of the Mind
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
An East Lansing, Mich., postmark has been issued for the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals competition, now in its 40th year. The problem-solving contest began in 1978 with the innovative teachings of C. Samuel Micklus at Rowan University in New Jersey. The challenge is to solve unique problems by thinking resourcefully and using imagination.
The program focuses on open-ended questions. For example, Micklus challenged his students to travel across a lake without getting wet as opposed to simply building a boat.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to: Odyssey Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, East Lansing, MI 48824-9998.
