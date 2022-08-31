Picturesque Essex County, N.Y. town turns 200

Sep 18, 2022, 12 PM

This Wilmington, N.Y., bicentennial logo and postmark show the scenic Whiteface mountains.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

“Nature’s playground since 1822” is celebrating its bicentennial this year, and the Wilmington, N.Y., postmark shown nearby is one of many ways the town is honoring the milestone.

Wilmington is located in Essex County in the northeastern part of New York. The town was officially named “Wilmington” by the state legislature on March 22, 1822.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to: BICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 5720 NYS Route 86, Wilmington, NY 12997-9998, Sept. 10.

