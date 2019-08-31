Pipex 2020 exhibitor’s prospectus available

Oct 17, 2019, 8 AM

The Pipex 2020 stamp show will take place May 8-10 in Portland, Ore.

By Linn’s Staff

The exhibitor’s prospectus for the Pipex 2020 stamp show is now available. The show will take place May 8-10, 2020, at the Holiday Inn Portland Airport Hotel and Convention Center, 8439 NE Columbia Blvd., in Portland, Ore.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The show will feature 240 exhibit frames, 40 dealers, a welcome pavilion and a youth area.

As a World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner at Pipex 2020 will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at the American Philatelic Society’s Stampshow in Hartford, Conn., Aug. 20-23, 2020.

The Pipex 2020 single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 20-22, 2020.

Four societies will meet at Pipex: the Germany Philatelic Society, the Mexico-Elmhurst Philatelic Society International, the International Society of Guatemala Collectors, and the Pacific Northwest Postal History Society.

Pipex is the annual exhibition of the Northwest Federation of Stamp Clubs. Uptown Stamp Show is the corporate sponsor.

For an exhibitor’s entry form and prospectus, contact George Struble, 210 18th St. NE, Salem, OR 97301; or email gstruble@willamette.edu.

For more information about the Pipex 2020 show, email Mark Loomis, mmloomis1@gmail.com; or visit the show website.

