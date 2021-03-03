Pipex 2021 virtual show planned for May 7-9

Mar 10, 2021, 10 AM

By Linn’s staff

The Pipex 2021 stamp show and exhibition will take place online as a virtual show May 7-9.

The show will be presented by Portland Philatelic Exhibitions on behalf of the Northwest Federation of Stamp Clubs and the Oregon Stamp Society.

Although it is a virtual event, Pipex 2021 remains a participating show in the American Philatelic Society’s World Series of Philately.

Admission will be free, and preregistration will soon be underway.

Many of the show’s virtual exhibits are already online and can be viewed on the Pipex 2021 website. However, exhibit applications are still being accepted, with a deadline of March 21.

The exhibiting prospectus and application are available on the show’s website. Potential exhibitors can direct questions to George Struble at gstruble@willamette.edu.

The show will offer webinar meetings, including an APS town hall, the annual general meeting of the Northwest Federation of Stamp Clubs and more. Youth activities are also planned, along with an introduction to stamp collecting program.

Dealers interested in participating in the show can contact Alan Maul at maulalan@aol.com for details.

Updates and additional information about Pipex 2021 can be found on the show’s website.

