Pipex 2022 show prospectus available

Dec 19, 2021, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The exhibitor’s prospectus for the Pipex 2022 stamp show is now available. The show will take place April 29, 30 and May 1, 2022, at the Holiday Inn Portland Airport Hotel and Convention Center, 8439 NE Columbia Blvd., in Portland, Ore.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The show will feature 240 exhibit frames, 40 dealers, a welcome pavilion, a youth area, and more.

Because Pipex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner is eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show to take place Aug. 25-28 in Sacramento, Calif.

The Pipex 2022 single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 18-20, 2022.

The Northwest Federation of Stamp Clubs will conduct its annual general meeting at the show. The Germany Philatelic Society, the United States Stamp Society and the Pacific Northwest Postal History Society are among the other groups and societies that will also meet.

Pipex is the annual exhibition of the Northwest Federation of Stamp Clubs. Uptown Stamp Show is the corporate sponsor.

The exhibitor’s entry form and prospectus are available from exhibit chairman George Struble, 210 18th St. NE, Salem, OR 97301, and on the show website. The website also includes a schedule of events, hotel information and more.

For information about exhibiting at Pipex, contact Struble at gstruble@willamette.edu. For more information about Pipex 2022, email show chairman Mark Loomis at mmloomis1@gmail.com.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter